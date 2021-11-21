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4th Generation Warfare Spike Protein Perfect Weapon: Can We Ever Go Back To "Normal": What It Will Take
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71 views • November 21, 2021
Bitchute channel eyesiswatchin does a VERY good job breaking down how the spike protein combined with fear are the perfect weapon. Also, most people know that WAR is faught with bullets, bombs, airplanes, ships, and soldiers. They have never been introduced to 4th Generation Warfare. This is faught using psychological operations (psyops), in the form of Mass Media controlled by corporations AND Governments. Biological agents both real AND imagined are the method being utilized. Also, economic weapons are being used (shipping ports and supply chain slowdowns) , as well as weather weapons. ( https://weathermodificationhistory.com/weather-as-force-multiplier-owning-the-weather-in-2025/ ) , war on farmers (food production) see Ice Age Farmer on Youtube.
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