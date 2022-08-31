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Calling All Citizens: Your Voice Should Be Heard #shorts
The Good Question Podcast
The Good Question Podcast
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7 views • August 31, 2022

Do you feel like your voice is heard? Do your elected representatives hear, understand, and address the issues that relate directly to your life?

If not, join the crowd. But why is this, and what can be done about it? Ready for an eye-opening discussion that might just turn your perception of democracy on its head? You’ll explore:

What it would look like to have a radically participatory democracy The intersection of municipal budget talks, justice, and morality Unexpected consequences of council democracy, including giving minorities more of a voice Shmuel Lederman, PhD is a research fellow in the Weiss-Livnat International Center for Holocaust Research and Education at the University of Haifa.

His primary interest lies in the study of council democracy, wherein any and all citizens from the neighborhood level come together to debate, deliberate, and act together on matters that concern them, and then choose a representative to go to the upper council and parliament.

In short, rather than a parliament elected by vote, there’s a parliament elected by a pyramid of delegates, starting at the neighborhood level.

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globalcitizensglobalworld
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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