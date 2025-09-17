BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DAVID GILMOUR - ON THE RUN
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1128 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 1 day ago

PINK FLOYD

FULL CLIP

https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/e306bdb4-207f-43c2-a61a-bdb28454c223

Albums

The Dark Side of the Moon

Having performed the piece live for a year before finishing the album, Pink Floyd had developed and finessed their latest work, The Dark Side Of The Moon, in front of audiences across the world.

Recording sessions began at the end of May 1972, with the first public performance back in January of that year. Early ideas were tweaked and in some cases, completely changed or dropped, and eventually the band came to the final version, which became one of the best-selling albums of all time, with very good reason.

From its iconic cover to the mesmerising music and atmospheric sounds, many have argued it is a truly complete work.

The album looks at themes that affect most people - life, work, money, travel, death - and that commonality is surely a factor in the piece’s importance, attraction and longevity.


Released

March 1973

Keywords
pink floydon the rundavid gilmour -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy