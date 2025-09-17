DAVID GILMOUR - ON THE RUN

PINK FLOYD

FULL CLIP

https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/e306bdb4-207f-43c2-a61a-bdb28454c223

Albums The Dark Side of the Moon

Having performed the piece live for a year before finishing the album, Pink Floyd had developed and finessed their latest work, The Dark Side Of The Moon, in front of audiences across the world.

Recording sessions began at the end of May 1972, with the first public performance back in January of that year. Early ideas were tweaked and in some cases, completely changed or dropped, and eventually the band came to the final version, which became one of the best-selling albums of all time, with very good reason.

From its iconic cover to the mesmerising music and atmospheric sounds, many have argued it is a truly complete work.

The album looks at themes that affect most people - life, work, money, travel, death - and that commonality is surely a factor in the piece’s importance, attraction and longevity.