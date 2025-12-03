"There is still a lot of work ahead" — Yuri Usakov on the results of Vladimir Putin's meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner

Main statements:

— Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner was very useful, constructive, and substantive;

— Several options for a Ukrainian settlement plan were discussed — not only Trump's plan, but also four other documents;

— Russia agreed with part of the US proposals, but was critical or even negative about some;

— The territorial issue was discussed in the Kremlin;

— A compromise peace plan was not found, but some American developments "look somewhat acceptable";

— Moscow and Washington agreed not to disclose the details of the negotiations, which were of a secret nature;

— Putin conveyed "a number of important political signals" to Trump through US representatives;

— Russia and the US will continue contacts at the level of assistants.

Adding:

Dmitry Medvedev:

There was this film about two British hitmen hiding out in a little Belgian town. In Russia it was released under the title “Lying Low in Bruges.” That’s exactly what Ms. Mogherini did — the former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy who, after finishing her political career, became the rector of the College of Europe in that very same Bruges. And, well… that’s where she got caught out.

What’s curious here is that a woman who once held such a high post seems to have gone off the rails the moment she hit retirement. Apparently the salary of the EU’s foreign minister just wasn’t enough. I remember her — honestly, she was even somewhat more respectable than today’s two unpleasant, corrupt, Russophobic shrews: Ursula-whatever-her-middle-name-is von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas. There’s hardly any clean spot left on either of them. They didn’t even wait for retirement: one stole an insane amount of money on pandemic vaccines; the other’s husband made illicit profits on contracts with Russia, so she immediately — to avoid suspicion — turned herself into a rabid anti-Russian crusader.

While Russia and the United States are negotiating how to end the conflict, frigid Europe — led by the half-deranged grandmas Ursula and Kaja — is aggressively pushing for war to the last Ukrainian. One can only hope that these two unhinged witches soon follow in Mogherini’s footsteps. Or even end up like the two protagonists of the film. Which I sincerely wish them.





🔴All @DDGeopolitics