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WHAT REALLY HAPPENED On January 6th? MIRROR
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250 views • January 12, 2021
by Michio Hasai January 11, 2021 in Election 2020, Opinions, Videos
NOQ Report
"Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense Published January 10, 2021"
https://noqreport.com/2021/01/11/heres-the-rudy-giuliani-video-now-on-rumble-that-youtube-deemed-inappropriate/
https://rumble.com/vcmgnr-what-really-happened-on-january-6th-rudy-giuliani-ep.-101.html
NOQ Report
"Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense Published January 10, 2021"
https://noqreport.com/2021/01/11/heres-the-rudy-giuliani-video-now-on-rumble-that-youtube-deemed-inappropriate/
https://rumble.com/vcmgnr-what-really-happened-on-january-6th-rudy-giuliani-ep.-101.html
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