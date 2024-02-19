Dr Sam Bailey: The Lyme Dis-'ease' LIE Exposed! [27.06.2023]

When it comes to feared diseases, Lyme Disease is up there with the worst of them.
However, there is a major problem with the mainstream story.
The “new” disease only appeared in the 1970s with ticks and Borrelia “germs” subsequently being blamed soon after.
It is time to expose the scientific papers that this whole thing is based upon and point out another fundamental problem:
- how can this ‘disease’ possibly be diagnosed?
This is an important topic because the marketing campaigns involving ticks as the cause of a big epidemic and even as potential “bio-weapons” have already begun…
https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/the-lyme-disease-lie
