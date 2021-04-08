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Chapter Eight: Facing Hard Facts
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131 views • April 08, 2021
More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam
More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
This is the most comprehensive examination to date of ancient biblical prophecy and modern-day Middle East politics regarding Islam, Israel and the nations—which includes the United States of America! Painstakingly researched using up-to-the-minute data, Judgment Day! is sure to become a respected resource for scholars, analysts, pastors, professors, politicians, and lay people alike. Amazing historical facts and firsthand, eyewitness insight make this book a thrilling, sometimes troubling read—but one necessary for a heavenward understanding of the prophetic times in which we live.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
This is the most comprehensive examination to date of ancient biblical prophecy and modern-day Middle East politics regarding Islam, Israel and the nations—which includes the United States of America! Painstakingly researched using up-to-the-minute data, Judgment Day! is sure to become a respected resource for scholars, analysts, pastors, professors, politicians, and lay people alike. Amazing historical facts and firsthand, eyewitness insight make this book a thrilling, sometimes troubling read—but one necessary for a heavenward understanding of the prophetic times in which we live.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
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