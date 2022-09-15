BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Murder in Memphis — and in America | Beyond the Cover
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • September 15, 2022

Memphis, Tennessee, was once a jewel on the Mississippi, a great economic and cultural center in the South. But the people who built Memphis would hardly recognize this jewel today. Today, Memphis has the highest murder rate of any city than America — higher than Detroit, or New York, or Baltimore, or Los Angeles. What happened? To shed light on this question, Beyond the Cover host Gary Benoit interviewed senior editor Rebecca Terrell, who is a longtime resident of Memphis. In this interview, Rebecca describes how the city she loves has become crime-infested as a result of soft-on-crime policies carried out by a George Soros-favored DA, as well as the loss of police officers that have strained the police department to the breaking point. Rebecca also discusses a recent murder in Memphis that garnered national headlines and points out that the alleged killer had a long rap sheet and should still have been in jail but was let out early. And she warns that America’s already-high murder rate will become more and more like the crime-rate in Memphis, unless policies fueling the murder rates are reversed.


To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/


To read the online article “Murder in Memphis Sends Shock Waves — and Warnings — Nationwide” by Rebecca Terrell, visit https://thenewamerican.com/murder-in-memphis-sends-shock-waves-and-warnings-nationwide/


For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
murdermemphisthe new americangary benoitbeyond the coverrebecca terrell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy