Murder in Memphis — and in America | Beyond the Cover

Memphis, Tennessee, was once a jewel on the Mississippi, a great economic and cultural center in the South. But the people who built Memphis would hardly recognize this jewel today. Today, Memphis has the highest murder rate of any city than America — higher than Detroit, or New York, or Baltimore, or Los Angeles. What happened? To shed light on this question, Beyond the Cover host Gary Benoit interviewed senior editor Rebecca Terrell, who is a longtime resident of Memphis. In this interview, Rebecca describes how the city she loves has become crime-infested as a result of soft-on-crime policies carried out by a George Soros-favored DA, as well as the loss of police officers that have strained the police department to the breaking point. Rebecca also discusses a recent murder in Memphis that garnered national headlines and points out that the alleged killer had a long rap sheet and should still have been in jail but was let out early. And she warns that America’s already-high murder rate will become more and more like the crime-rate in Memphis, unless policies fueling the murder rates are reversed.





