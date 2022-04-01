Mobile Cabin Hospitals in Jilin Province Failed To Pay Migrant Workers and the Workers Are Required To Be Quarantined at Their Own Cost

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03/29/2022 In Jilin Province, the migrant workers who constructed mobile cabin hospitals are demanding their wages but the police threatened to arrest them. Not getting paid, the workers are required to be quarantined at their own cost.