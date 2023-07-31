Why is WHO "One Health" Scheme Dominated by Veterinarians?

The United Nations World Health Organization's "One Health" program is dominated by veterinarians and other animal health specialists with troubling ties, even though human health is in the crosshairs of the scheme, explains Tennessee Center for Bioethics and Culture chief Dr. Joy Riley in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The UN scheme is aimed at "unifying," "balancing," and "optimizing" animal, human, plant, and environmental health, calling them interdependent. The ethical implications of this are huge, Dr. Riley explained.

