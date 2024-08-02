BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will Preachers Be Judged According to Scripture?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
1
22 views • 9 months ago

In this heartfelt message, the speaker emphasizes the importance of preaching the undiluted word of God, recognizing the gravity of our societal times and the inevitability of a day of reckoning. Engaging with scriptural references, including 1 Corinthians and Revelation, the sermon explores the ultimate judgment we will all face and the final destiny based on our actions and faith. The speaker passionately encourages preachers to remain steadfast in their calling, highlighting Paul's charge to Timothy to preach in all circumstances, and concludes with a prayer for strength and dedication in the service of God.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:28 The Charge to Preach the Word
01:07 Living for Jesus: A Devotional Reflection
02:25 Paul's Encouragement to Timothy
03:05 The Judgment Seat of Christ
06:29 The Great White Throne Judgment
09:23 The Book of Life and Final Judgment
10:50 Final Encouragement and Closing

Keywords
churchlast dayspreachheresyfalse worship
