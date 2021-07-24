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Dr. Stephen Malthouse on The Brandon V Show 07/23/32
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178 views • July 24, 2021
Brandon sits down with Dr. Stephen Malthouse, BC physician and the President of the Canada Health Alliance, who penned the a Letter to the BC Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. In this letter, Dr. Malthouse questions the science behind numbers of Covid 19, the mask mandates, lockdowns, mass vaccinations and how you can boost your immune system.
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