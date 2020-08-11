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What most people are missing when talking about collapse
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80 views • August 11, 2020
Curtis Stone, August 4, 2020
About Urban Farmer Curtis Stone:
Curtis Stone started Green City Acres, a commercial urban farm called Green City Acres out of Kelowna, BC, Canada, in 2010. His mission is to show others how they can grow a lot of food on small plots of land and make a living from it. Using DIY and simple infrastructure, one can earn a significant living from their own back yard or someone else's.
Urban Farmer
https://theurbanfarmer.co/
https://www.facebook.com/GreenCityAcres
https://www.youtube.com/c/UrbanFarmerCurtisStone/
About Urban Farmer Curtis Stone:
Curtis Stone started Green City Acres, a commercial urban farm called Green City Acres out of Kelowna, BC, Canada, in 2010. His mission is to show others how they can grow a lot of food on small plots of land and make a living from it. Using DIY and simple infrastructure, one can earn a significant living from their own back yard or someone else's.
Urban Farmer
https://theurbanfarmer.co/
https://www.facebook.com/GreenCityAcres
https://www.youtube.com/c/UrbanFarmerCurtisStone/
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