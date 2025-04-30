First They Lie. Then They Crush You.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Politics is the science of fraud - and politicians are its professors. Richard Henry Lee wasn’t warning about a few bad apples; he was calling out the entire system. In this episode, learn about three major ways that fraud has always defined politics, drawing straight from the Founders and the thinkers they studied. They saw it clearly: a system built on lies, fear, bribery, and corruption.
Path to Liberty: April 30, 2025