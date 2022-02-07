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A Message From Ottawa Base Camp 'Commander' Pat King After the Ottawa Police Fuel Raid This Evening
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291 views • February 07, 2022
Like I have been saying in the comments on many YouTube videos this evening: My line is telling the truckers to “Hold the Line, Week Two in the Protest promises to be a watershed moment in Canadian history”. The police are going to dictate whether the protest continues peacefully or it ends in bloodshed and embarrassment for the Trudeau Regime!
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