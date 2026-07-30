What A Glorious Day When Jesus Welcomes A Son Into His Kingdom!!!

Let us rejoice with the angels and celebrate! Dan accepted Jesus Christ as His Lord and Savior on July 19th 2026 and we were honored to participate and witness his water baptism on Saturday July 26th 2026 in Canandaigua Lake.





It was such a beautiful day for the water baptism and still bring tingles as we were priviledged to witness a public profession of Dan's new found faith in Jesus Christ. The old man dies and the new man is reborn. There was something really spiritual felt on that day.





There nothing more important in this life than accepting Jesus Christ into your life. You become a son or daughter, get to walk with Him everyday and have eternal life abundantly where there is no more sorrow, sadness or pain. What a beautiful thing.





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