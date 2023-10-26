Create New Account
What It Means To Be Counted As Righteous | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
Published Thursday

Do you believe the Righteousness of Jesus Christ was transferred to YOU when You were born again? As Abraham simply BELIEVED the Lord and was counted as Righteous, so too, as we BELIEVE the Lord, He sees us as Righteous. It is of such powerful, revelatory importance, and of such necessity, that we understand in great depths how we have been redeemed and given this gift of Righteousness. Should we not show what God has Redeemed us from, and act like “how God see’s us"?

To watch the entire Broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/SYKUPPNQHtk?si=jOFW-iHlfiscmEuN


