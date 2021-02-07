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Lin Wood Whistle Blower 3 -Rosenstein and Dirty Trick Squad (Enhanced Audio)
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602 views • February 07, 2021
This is the video of Lin Wood's whistle blower explaining Rod Rosenstein and his corruption. It mentions the relationship between him and Mike Pence. It explains a lot of corrupt actions that have been taken by Rosenstein including planting materials on people’s computers.
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