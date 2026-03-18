The Innate Nature of Racial Awareness in Human Decision-Making: Race-ist

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The term racist originates from race combined with the suffix -ist, denoting belief in racial categories as determinants of human traits. It has evolved from a descriptor of racial awareness in decision-making to a pejorative label, reflecting societal shifts in connotations and applications.
Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-innate-nature-of-racial-awareness
#RacistEtymology #RacialAwareness #WordEvolution #HumanDecisionMaking #SemanticAnalysis
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