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United Nations Plan to Collapse the Borders
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1791 views • September 05, 2020
The United Nations was created and setup by the Illumin@t1 Brotherhood to usher in the New World Order through the bastardization of the phrase 'E Pluribus Unum', 'Out of Many ONE'. This was accomplished so that ALL nations would be controlled by the Shadow U.N. Non-Governmental Organizations, using their authority to control the population and the BORDERS of each country, thus PLAYING NATIONS against each other in the global game of INTERNATIONAL CHESS.
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SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
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▶️ Instagram: instagram.com/libertyordeathshow
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