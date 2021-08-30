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Lou Dobbs exposes the double speak of Georgetown University JesuitTom Reese S.J
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210 views • August 30, 2021
Lou Dobbs speaking to Fr. Tom Reese S.J from Georgetown University says "You didnt answer a single question I asked father, but then again YOU'RE A JESUIT, you can get away with that". On the same day, October 5th 2009, Dobb's home was fired upon by a drive-by shooter just missing his wife standing outside. He resigned a month later.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLNgZqeiwPI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLNgZqeiwPI
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