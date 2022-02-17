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JUSTIN TRUDEAU DECLARES EMERGENCIES ACT AND FREEZES PROTESTORS BANK ACCOUNTS
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11 views • February 17, 2022
Have you noticed with these assholes it is always about stealing what you have? Your job, freedom, liberty, property, children, money etc. Government is the problem not the people. Except for those worthless scum people that lick their boots and jump every time some asshole says to do so. Source: ExposingConspiracy.
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