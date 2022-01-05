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Vortex – Dr. Robert Malone sounds off. – Wake Up!
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32 views • January 05, 2022
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Michael Voris interviews Dr. Robert Malone. Dr. Malone is the inventor who obtained the nine original patents for mRNA vaccines (originally filed in 1989).
Click here to learn more about the Jan. 23, Washington, D.C., march to defeat the mandates.
https://www.banned.video/
Church Militants
Michael Voris interviews Dr. Robert Malone. Dr. Malone is the inventor who obtained the nine original patents for mRNA vaccines (originally filed in 1989).
Click here to learn more about the Jan. 23, Washington, D.C., march to defeat the mandates.
https://www.banned.video/
Church Militants
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