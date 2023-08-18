Create New Account
EMF from recliner sofa
Published 19 hours ago

An old lady is complaining about some kind of electric shock feeling in her head when she tries to rest and sleep. The EMF from her sofa may be related to her problem.

Gigahertz ME meters:
There are many webshops to buy these meters, here are some examples:
https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency
 https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences
https://safelivingtechnologies.com/emf-meters
 https://www.vitalitools.nl/

Esmog Spion:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/


