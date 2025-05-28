BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Trump says a lot of things..." - Ushakov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1269 followers
52 views • 1 day ago

Putin's Aide Ushakov: Trump does not fully understand that Russia is striking exclusively at military infrastructure facilities or the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

Adding, Zelensky is back in Berlin asking for 30 Billion. 

And:  German Reichskanzler Friedrich Merz has once again confirmed that there will be no restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russian territory.

“There will be no limitations on long-range weapons. Ukraine will fully defend itself and strike military targets beyond its borders,” Merz declared during a joint briefing with Zelensky in Berlin.

This statement follows Merz’s recent announcement that Germany has officially lifted range restrictions on the weapons it supplies to Ukraine. That move sparked speculation that Berlin was preparing to send Taurus cruise missiles—a weapon capable of deep strikes inside Russia. The rumors gained traction to the point where Merz was forced to publicly deny any immediate plans to deliver them.

Nevertheless, the message is now crystal clear: Berlin is openly endorsing the use of Western-supplied weapons for attacks on Russian soil.

Merz also adding:  German Reichskanzler Friedrich Merz has declared that the German authorities will do everything possible to prevent the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from ever becoming operational.


