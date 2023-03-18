Situation Update, Mar 18, 2023 - EPA finally admits to toxic DIOXIN FALLOUT from Ohio train catastrophe

0:00 DIOXIN FALLOUT

15:25 Finance

26:40 Interview with Michael Yon





- EPA releases just two dioxin test results from Ohio

- Reveals HUNDREDS of times higher levels of dioxins than what is safe

- Confirmation yet again that #dioxin fallout took place

- Very likely there are areas with thousands of times higher dioxin levels

- This means the food supply from Ohio will be contaminated to some degree

- Interview with Michael Yon on Dutch farmers

- "BBB" is just a globalist front that will surrender the farms, he says

- Farms are being grabbed to make a tri-state globalist city with ports and rail





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