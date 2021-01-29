Democrats are 'not shy to use their power'

Sky News contributor Kosha Gada says the Democrats “hold all the cards and they’re not afraid to use it” to pass the agendas they want to before the 2022 midterm elections especially through executive order.



“Anything that can be done by EO will be done by EO to advance the Democrat’s agenda and that’s their prerogative,” she told Sky News host Cory Bernardi.



She said the 2022 midterms will be something to watch not only because the Democrats hold two of the three executive branches but because they are not afraid to further their agenda even with backlash.



“They are not shy to use power when they have it and even when there’s backlash or whiplash two years in, their agenda in those two years gets passed.”