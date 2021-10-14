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How Globalists Justify Depopulation
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302 views • October 14, 2021
The Evil Globalists do not think or believe like you. You must know what they believe in to know what they are willing to do.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Great Reset’s Depopulation Agenda in Full Swing as Masses Surrender Independence, Identity, Birthright for Comfort
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=616756d97bcd2f463dca2430
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Great Reset’s Depopulation Agenda in Full Swing as Masses Surrender Independence, Identity, Birthright for Comfort
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=616756d97bcd2f463dca2430
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