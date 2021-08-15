Dr. Zev Zelenko SLAYS Globalists, Exposes "Global Genocidal Event"

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-Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
-Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
-Nominated for the Nobel Prize
-Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
-Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
-Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience BRINGS HOPE for those who are trapped in the imminent feeling of doom.
If you have "jab remorse", the show isn't over, and there are ways to treat the antibody dependent enhancement that you may experience as a result of the inoculation.
Get Dr. Zelenko's "Z-Stack" at www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV