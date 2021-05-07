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This message by Msingi Afrika Magazine is worth listening to!
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134 views • May 07, 2021
WAKE UP PEOPLE!!!!!! EVERY AFRICAN LEADER, WHO DARE QUESTION, LET ALONE STAND UP FOR THEIR PEOPLE, HAS MYSTERIOUSLY DIED (MURDERED)!
FROM A COMMENTOR:
Darren Hodsoll
As a Griot ( African Historian trying to bring Our Story ) back Alive, Presently Studying Herbologist, Conspiracy Theorist , all what was Presented was Phenomenal, Great Work and Education for Our People to Finally Wake Up and Smell the Roses and Healing Herbs given by the Creator. Ase Hotep Ubuntu My Brothers and Sistas of Africa..
FROM A COMMENTOR:
Darren Hodsoll
As a Griot ( African Historian trying to bring Our Story ) back Alive, Presently Studying Herbologist, Conspiracy Theorist , all what was Presented was Phenomenal, Great Work and Education for Our People to Finally Wake Up and Smell the Roses and Healing Herbs given by the Creator. Ase Hotep Ubuntu My Brothers and Sistas of Africa..
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