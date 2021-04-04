Incurable Skin Lesion Cured with The Universal Antidote

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Incurable skin lesion cured in 55 days with the Universal Antidote. This is a friend of mine who had a skin lesion on his ear. The doctor told him he would just have to live with it because it could not be cured and it would most likely get bigger. He decided to use Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO topically. The lesion was cured in 55 days. This video shows the progression of healing.