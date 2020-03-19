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Episode 33 - 20200319- Mariners Travel Services (part 2)
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1 view • July 04, 2020
Episode 33 is a bit different. We met with Lawrence at Mariners last November, but right now as the world is in the midst of a global pandemic, there are millions of people that were traveling or getting ready to travel or trips planned for later and they don't know what to do. This is a non-trivial matter as people can be stuck or have many thousands of dollars tied up in reservations and don't know what to do. Lawrence was kind enough to sit down with us and offer some tips and his help for those in need.
Guest: Lawrence Simon
Company: Mariners Travel Services
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marinerstravel
Phone: 949-459-2428
Address: 30376 Esperanza, Ste 200, RSM
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Guest: Lawrence Simon
Company: Mariners Travel Services
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marinerstravel
Phone: 949-459-2428
Address: 30376 Esperanza, Ste 200, RSM
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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