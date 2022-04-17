BIOHACKING MANKIND WITH THE DEMONIC -- SOFIA SMALLSTORM

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We know the Satanic agenda is to depopulate the world. But would it surprise you to learn that CRISPR technology AND the mRNA Covid biowepons are being used to biohack humanity and redesign mankind with the demonic? Sofia Smallstorm returns to SGT Report to discuss her latest newsletter and research. God bless you and yours. Pray.
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Sofia's site:
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