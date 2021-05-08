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EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr. is Filing Suit Against Big Pharma for Violating Nuremberg Code
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311 views • May 08, 2021
Robert Barnes of http://vivabarneslaw.locals.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break the news that he is working with Robert Kennedy Jr. to file suit against unconstitutional cases of mandatory injections in violation of Nuremberg Code laws
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