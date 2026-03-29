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🚨 UAE's largest aluminum facility on fire after Iranian strike
The Emirates Global Aluminum Al-Taweelah site near Abu Dhabi and Dubai was hit by Iranian missiles.
Emirates Global Aluminium Al Taweelah facility is one of the world's largest single-site aluminum smelters and a cornerstone of the UAE's industrial sector.