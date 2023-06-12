Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour - Dr Aseem Malhotra. 6-6-23

Australian Doctors call to suspend COVID-19 MRNA vaccines pending full investigation with special guest and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.





Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour.





Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 6th June, 2023.





Dr Aseem Malhotra - MBChB





Practising Cardiologist.





"This is the greatest miscarriage of medical injustice in our lifetime"





World renowned UK Cardiologist, Dr Malhotra talks about Wilful Blindness, Fear Greatly Exaggerated and the Delusion of Benefit





Dr Malhotra was instrumentalin getting the Jab Mandates for health professionals in the UK overturned at the start of 2022.





And he reveals that The UK govt and The NHS deliberately withheld ambulance response times from the public. Please enjoy this excellent presentation by Dr Malhotra.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





