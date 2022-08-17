NWO: 200 years in the making

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In this discussion we will talk about the secret societies that run the world and want to take away American freedom. Ultimately; this discussion will lead into a video clip of a doctor that talked to Jesse Ventura at around 2011 on his conspiracy theory episode entitled secret societies; in which I am going to share with you. This doctor reveals that they are planning for a genocidal holocaust via a vaccine.
References:
- Creature from Jekyll Island - https://archive.org/details/pdfy--Pori1NL6fKm2SnY
- Jesse Ventura: The Conspiracy Theory - https://ww2.putlockers.li/tv-show/conspiracy-theory-with-jesse-ventura-2009_L2pxMHJ0bWQ4MjA9/
- David Icke: (Alex Jones 'Trial' - The Canary In The Coal Mine - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast) - https://www.banned.video/watch?id=62f547d9fbb11362d54dde51
- The American Dream - https://www.brighteon.com/75b8f956-c141-4176-925b-2747ad90c12c