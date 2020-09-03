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DISGUSTING! Godfather of Vaccines, Dr. Stanley Plotkin's Terrifying Vax Admissions- Please Share!
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1975 views • September 03, 2020
https://nypost.com/2020/04/09/nyc-doctor-who-invented-rubella-vaccine-joins-coronavirus-fight/
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