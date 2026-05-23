BREAKING: NEW PANDEMIC PLANNED! - WHO Does New Simulation! - Government Funds New "Health Threat"

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ongoing efforts to renew pandemic fears as Bill Gates' GAVI gets further funding for a future "health threat" with $3.35 billion allocated. Simultaneously, Tedros of The World Health Organization announced that they have just completed yet another Event 201 style pandemic simulation.





This happens as further fear is pushed by both the mainstream media and mainstream alternative media regarding Hantavirus. While many believe that this came out of nowhere, we've been reporting on it for a decade. Bill Gates claimed it was one of the top 11 potential candidates for a new pandemic back in 2022.





Hantavirus was also studied for weaponization by the Pentagon in 2025 with work done on "aerosolizing" the contagion. Though it's doubtful this will happen. It is far more likely the fear alone will be the main contagion. It is however possible that the public could be poisoned in some way as a pretext to further future restrictions. Moves have already been made to roll out a ration based digital ID system in the face of a new "pandemic."





Moderna was working with Korea University as far back as 2024 on an mRNA injection for Hantavirus. Interestingly, Moderna stock has skyrocketed following the announcement of the Hantavirus "outbreak" from the MV Hondius boat.





Simultaneously, the government is pushing Measles injections. RFK Jr who was confirmed by a pharma funded house continues to push for tracking devices called wearables. President Trump has said he's interested in an "Operation Warpspeed 2.0."





The FDA is looking to allow the "yoga mat" chemical in the food supply.





The EPA apparently got a thank you letter from Bayer/Monsanto for allowing the cancer warning for glyphosate to be removed under this administration.





So much for MAHA.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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