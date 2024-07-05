BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode 98: Truth Seekers Radio Show Interview w/ Susan Bradford - Saudi Swindle
Truth Seekers Radio Show
Truth Seekers Radio Show
29 views • 10 months ago

Angeline Marie interviews Susan Bradford regarding her latest book, "The Saudi Swindle: How the Deception Surrounding Saudi Oil Gave Rise to the Green New Steal, the Looting of Nations, and a Global Lockdown."

Susan Bradford explores the deception behind the Saudi petro-dollar which gave rise to an urgency to address climate change, BRICS, and a worldwide lockdown as global planners forged new strategy to keep global development on track.

Buy the book at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Saudi-Swindle-Deception-Surrounding-Lockdown/dp/B0D77Q51L1

Keywords
economypandemicopecpetrodollarbricssustainabledevelopmentsaudioil
