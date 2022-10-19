OPERATION SURVIVAL!

Create New Account
IReadClassicComicBooks
Published a month ago

Since time began there have always been dangers to threaten men, and men have always sought ways to protect themselves. Now with new dangers added to the old, we must learn new methods for our protection and survival. Here is a story about Jim and Sally and how they found out that being alert today can mean being alive tomorrow.

Keywords
survivalnarrationcomicscomic bookpreparednessnuclear waraudiobooksurvivalismcivil defense

