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** WAKE UP! Take off your F...ing Masks! We are being fooled into Submission! **
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204 views • July 06, 2020
** DEPUTIZE THE CITIZENS AND MILITIA **
We need a nation of minute men; citizens not only prepared to take up arms, but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as a basic purpose of their daily life and who are willing to consciously work and sacrifice for the freedom. The cause of liberty, the cause of America, cannot succeed with any lesser effort.
JFK (D.POTUS) January 29, 1961, From the JFK Library
** The Rockefeller Plandemic using Bioweapons to control Humanity **
** Brighteon Video - https://www.brighteon.com/d1fa7ca0-f064-4231-888b-84c566970cb7
** YouTube Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZC0NOljRWQ&;feature=emb_logo
** Harry Vox tried to warn us back in 2014 and just like today, many don't listen. He's just a conspiracy theorist, right?
The US military-industrial police state has never hesitated to sacrifice the lives of Americans in order to achieve its goal of locking down control of all movement - not just in & out of the country but within the country. Bioweapons, as the Rockefeller Foundation gleefully pointed out way back in 2010, are a fantastic way to convince an already-mentally-supine population to yield control of their physical forms to the state's machinations as well. While the interview in this video was recorded in 2014 as an Ebola outbreak ravaged west Africa, Vox's observations are if anything even more applicable to 2020's coronavirus outbreak, which has set western powers salivating as China sets into motion its enviable (if you're a power-mad sociopath) state control machinery to quarantine some 50 million people behind a 'cordon sanitaire' that authorities admit has already allowed carriers of the virus to slip out ahead of its imposition - meaning this massive crackdown on free movement serves no purpose other than as a giant human experiment in what liberties a population will thoroughly trash for the fleeting illusion of security.
Documents referenced can be found at:
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7MjZUicS-wiJb/mode/2up
National Security Memorandum 200, Dec 10 1974 https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf
CDC patent on EboBun (Ebola Bundibugyo) virus https://patents.google.com/patent/CA2741523A1/en
--http://voxnews.com/
**Voxnews will soon be banned from all deep state controlled networks such as Youtube, Twitter, (already banned from Facebook in 2013) and all the rest. So in the meantime it is still possible to contact through email newsletters. Sign up so that when they finally lock down all the tech giants' "social" networks of control you can stay connected.
THIS VIDEO IS EXPERIENCING EXTREME CENSORSHIP
PLEASE HELP BREAK THROUGH THE CENSORSHIP - OR THEY WILL WIN
This past week users were reporting that Youtube was removing the investigative report exposing the Rockefeller Foundation's step by step guide to the imposition of Authoritarian control of the world's populations.
Please either directly link to this video or download it in full resolution and upload to your Youtube account, also to other sites such as Reddit, Facebook, 4Chan, etc.
One thing to note is that Twitter, so far, has not been censoring this video yet. Google and Youtube (same company) have been deleting it sometimes within hours. Strangely though some very large uploads with lots of views are still online. (one has 150K plus views and another 100K views and there are others that are hard to find because the search algorithm is blocking access to them.
So one way would be to directly link to the archive.com version
Since I am blocked and have a very small Twitter presence, anyone wishing to help may do so by posting this video to whomever is a personalities who do have significant Twitter audiences and GET IT OUT THERE. Lots have seen it but it is being blocked without a doubt. One good thing about Twitter is that anyone can post to anyone else's account. And this may work.
HERE IS THE BEST VERSION AT ARCHIVE.ORG (however recently they require registration to view) https://archive.org/details/usplantousebioweaponstocreateprisonplanet
HERE IS A BITCHUTE VERSION: (warning it doesn't always load a thumbnail in twitter arrg:) https://www.bitchute.com/video/yx06x2dJnTRc/
HERE IS ANOTHER YOUTUBE VERSION 200K views (may not last long though) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZC0NOljRWQ
Content like this is prone to sudden disappearance, so in addition to clicking LIKE, SHARE, & SUBSCRIBE, please DOWNLOAD & REUPLOAD to your own channels - it is very important that this information be spread as widely as possible before it's too late & we're undergoing temperature checks to leave our homes.
Anyone who believes this is irresponsible speculation should spare a thought for air travel circa 1999. this video is mirrored at https://bitchute.com/helenofdestroy & at https://archive.org/details/@voxnews .
More of Harry Vox's content can be found at voxnews.com
We need a nation of minute men; citizens not only prepared to take up arms, but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as a basic purpose of their daily life and who are willing to consciously work and sacrifice for the freedom. The cause of liberty, the cause of America, cannot succeed with any lesser effort.
JFK (D.POTUS) January 29, 1961, From the JFK Library
** The Rockefeller Plandemic using Bioweapons to control Humanity **
** Brighteon Video - https://www.brighteon.com/d1fa7ca0-f064-4231-888b-84c566970cb7
** YouTube Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZC0NOljRWQ&;feature=emb_logo
** Harry Vox tried to warn us back in 2014 and just like today, many don't listen. He's just a conspiracy theorist, right?
The US military-industrial police state has never hesitated to sacrifice the lives of Americans in order to achieve its goal of locking down control of all movement - not just in & out of the country but within the country. Bioweapons, as the Rockefeller Foundation gleefully pointed out way back in 2010, are a fantastic way to convince an already-mentally-supine population to yield control of their physical forms to the state's machinations as well. While the interview in this video was recorded in 2014 as an Ebola outbreak ravaged west Africa, Vox's observations are if anything even more applicable to 2020's coronavirus outbreak, which has set western powers salivating as China sets into motion its enviable (if you're a power-mad sociopath) state control machinery to quarantine some 50 million people behind a 'cordon sanitaire' that authorities admit has already allowed carriers of the virus to slip out ahead of its imposition - meaning this massive crackdown on free movement serves no purpose other than as a giant human experiment in what liberties a population will thoroughly trash for the fleeting illusion of security.
Documents referenced can be found at:
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7MjZUicS-wiJb/mode/2up
National Security Memorandum 200, Dec 10 1974 https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf
CDC patent on EboBun (Ebola Bundibugyo) virus https://patents.google.com/patent/CA2741523A1/en
--http://voxnews.com/
**Voxnews will soon be banned from all deep state controlled networks such as Youtube, Twitter, (already banned from Facebook in 2013) and all the rest. So in the meantime it is still possible to contact through email newsletters. Sign up so that when they finally lock down all the tech giants' "social" networks of control you can stay connected.
THIS VIDEO IS EXPERIENCING EXTREME CENSORSHIP
PLEASE HELP BREAK THROUGH THE CENSORSHIP - OR THEY WILL WIN
This past week users were reporting that Youtube was removing the investigative report exposing the Rockefeller Foundation's step by step guide to the imposition of Authoritarian control of the world's populations.
Please either directly link to this video or download it in full resolution and upload to your Youtube account, also to other sites such as Reddit, Facebook, 4Chan, etc.
One thing to note is that Twitter, so far, has not been censoring this video yet. Google and Youtube (same company) have been deleting it sometimes within hours. Strangely though some very large uploads with lots of views are still online. (one has 150K plus views and another 100K views and there are others that are hard to find because the search algorithm is blocking access to them.
So one way would be to directly link to the archive.com version
Since I am blocked and have a very small Twitter presence, anyone wishing to help may do so by posting this video to whomever is a personalities who do have significant Twitter audiences and GET IT OUT THERE. Lots have seen it but it is being blocked without a doubt. One good thing about Twitter is that anyone can post to anyone else's account. And this may work.
HERE IS THE BEST VERSION AT ARCHIVE.ORG (however recently they require registration to view) https://archive.org/details/usplantousebioweaponstocreateprisonplanet
HERE IS A BITCHUTE VERSION: (warning it doesn't always load a thumbnail in twitter arrg:) https://www.bitchute.com/video/yx06x2dJnTRc/
HERE IS ANOTHER YOUTUBE VERSION 200K views (may not last long though) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZC0NOljRWQ
Content like this is prone to sudden disappearance, so in addition to clicking LIKE, SHARE, & SUBSCRIBE, please DOWNLOAD & REUPLOAD to your own channels - it is very important that this information be spread as widely as possible before it's too late & we're undergoing temperature checks to leave our homes.
Anyone who believes this is irresponsible speculation should spare a thought for air travel circa 1999. this video is mirrored at https://bitchute.com/helenofdestroy & at https://archive.org/details/@voxnews .
More of Harry Vox's content can be found at voxnews.com
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