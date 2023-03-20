Putin - Africa will be one of the leaders of the emerging Multipolar World Order - ENG text

Africa will be one of the leaders of the emerging multipolar world order— Putin

Putin:"African states are constantly increasing their weight and their role in world affairs, increasingly asserting themselves in politics and economics.We believe that Africa will be one of the leaders of the emerging multipolar world order. There are all the objective prerequisites for this. African countries want to pursue an independent and sovereign foreign and domestic policy and resolve their sometimes difficult problems independently. Russia and African countries defend the traditional moral norms and social foundations of our peoples and oppose the neo-colonial ideology imposed from outside. By the way, many states in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America adhere to similar positions. And all together we make up the world majority. I have already said more than once that our country is determined to continue building a strategic partnership with African friends in the full sense of the word "

Statements by Vladimir Putin at the Second International Parliamentary Conference "Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World":

Putin: I would like to add something else. If we still decide not to extend the Ukrainian-UN grain deal after 60 days, we are ready to supply the entire volume that was previously sent to the particularly needy countries in Africa from Russia to these countries for free. All the grain products that should've gone to Africa were stolen by the Europeans. Now, in case the grain deal is not extended once again, Russia will supply the exact amount of grain that the African countries should have received to them free of charge.

-- Russia wrote off $20 billion of African nations’ debts, Putin says

Russia has written off the debts of African nations amounting to more than $20 billion, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Russia wrote off the debts of African states in the amount of over $20 billion," the President said.

"The mutual trade turnover is growing from year to year and reached almost $18 billion as of the last year's end," the Russian leader said. "A more vigorous transition to national currencies in financial settlements and the establishment of new transport and logistics chains will facilitate the development of countertrade turnovers," Putin added.