Nothing would survive a major solar storm Carrington event because nuclear reactors would have a meltdown Dana Durnford 2024-01-15 22 21

Nothing would survive a major solar storm Carrington event because nuclear reactors would have a meltdown if I understand Dana Durnford correctly.

If this is correct than all nuclear power plants must be shut down until we can make the reactors (solar storm) EMP resistant to prevent mass extinction of all species including the human race!

So, my new questions would be:

1) Can a Carrington event solar storm EMP be so strong that it would penetrate the earths' electromagnetic field and melt down all 700 nuclear power plants?

If so, the amount of nuclear power plants should be brought down to a level that cannot cause the human race and all organisms to go extinct. We must use other types of energy until we are able to protect the nuclear reactors against a major solar storm EMP.

2) Can a major solar storm melt down all power plants exposed to it, say, on one half of our planet? If so: we know it's only a matter of time before a major solar storm will occur again even according to the NASA Masons and there is a list of solar storms on wiki. A small solar storm knocked out 40 of Elon Musk's Starvlink satellites that burned up in the earth's atmosphere according to USA Today. So it's insane to just let this happen. The countries with most nuclear power plants would be effected the most but the nuclear, radioactive cloud would travel all around the world and noone would survive this. Not a single organism. This MUST be checked obviously. If the solar storm would wipe out all species on our planet including all humans it would be better to prevent this and make it impossible by reducing the amount of nuclear reactors or finding a way to make a meltdown impossible.

3) The question is also if a major solar storm could also wipe out all species even if nuclear power plants would not exist but I guess the Carrington even of 1859 proves we would survive it if we'd get rid of the 700 or so nuclear power plants.

