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The Litmus Test
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6 views • May 03, 2020
Deception has been spoon fed to the masses throughout the course of time, from the fall of man in garden all the way down to the present day, via the educational system, with their constant programming of our minds as they shape the way we think and react and even feel. We can see that there have been warnings of this since the written Word of Elohim came into existence via the hand of Moshe, down to Messiah and even through the talmidim and the modern-day evangelists.
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