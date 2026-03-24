Charley Kirk had to become a martyr, because the chruches and synagogues did not teach Charley how to live for God. Charley died because he promoted God's rivals jesus and lord. Trump on the other hand has God's blessing and protection because of His Love for God and Country. This country is the protector of that little postage stamp of a country called YisRawAyl...

Trump's Triumphs #102: Why Did God Save Trump But Not Charley Kirk???

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