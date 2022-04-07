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Doom & Groom
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92 views • April 07, 2022
They’re Going After The Kids
* They are telling us who they are.
* Why are some defending this?
* At a young age, our kids are bombarded about sexual and gender identity.
* How can we continue defending this?
* Disney picks radical activists over families.
* The left is defending the indefensible.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 6 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303155487001
* They are telling us who they are.
* Why are some defending this?
* At a young age, our kids are bombarded about sexual and gender identity.
* How can we continue defending this?
* Disney picks radical activists over families.
* The left is defending the indefensible.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 6 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303155487001
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