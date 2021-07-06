【It’s GETTR, G, E, T, T, R】Jason Miller Talks About GETTR Core Philosophy on Free Speech

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7/2/2021 Jason Miller explains about GETTR core philosophy on free speech i.e. we want GETTR to be the marketplace of ideas. He was with War Room, July 2nd, answering questions about GETTR launch on Sunday July 4th.