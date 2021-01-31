VIEWER REQUEST FOR QUESTIONS FOR SPEAKER. TOPIC: THE CASE FOR GOD IN THE WORLD TODAY. see below

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IF you have any questions (other than "Why do bad things happen to good people?") please leave them in the comments section below. OR you can add them on the Iron Age MeWe page. https://mewe.com/p/ironagenews2
I will be taking questions from all of the platforms. PLEASE be constructive.
Thanking you in advance.
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LINKS TO MY CHANNELS:
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ironagesports01
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/hkGs7lD3tugR/
Rumble: (Dystopia USA) https://rumble.com/c/c-504347
YouTUbe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI8tNZ-Bs4a2RI3fsIStg5g