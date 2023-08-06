Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SOME POISONATIONS WERE PLACEBO? NOT SO FAST
channel image
The Prisoner
8667 Subscribers
Shop now
1034 views
Published Yesterday

DANISH STUDY DOESN'T ACTUALLY PROVIDE PLACEBO HOPIUM
Batch-dependent safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13998

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
genocideplacebopoisonation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket